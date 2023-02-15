Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Explain Comedy 'Is Part of How We Cope' with Genetic Alzheimer's

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen know that laughter is the best medicine.

While preparing for Hilarity for Charity's 3rd annual CareCon this week, the comically gifted couple tells PEOPLE that humor is "absolutely part of how we cope with things" after caring for Lauren's mother Adele, who was diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 55.

"I'm lucky, I live with a very funny person," she says. "And as mom said back then, I'm funny sometimes too. For us, comedy is just sort of around and is absolutely part of how we cope with things naturally, whether we're aware of it or not.

"But I think that in the creation of HFC, because it is a part of our natural lives, it was a natural part of the creation of the organization. Like Seth has said in the past, 'If we were bakers, it would be called Bakers For Charity.' So luckily it's a part of our lives," adds Lauren, 41.

She and Seth, 40, who tied the knot in Oct. 2011, launched HFC with a group of friends the next year, and Lauren's biggest piece of advice for others with a similar genetic disposition is "know yourself, know your numbers, know your genetic risk factors."

"Don't be afraid to deep dive into that," she says. "Because there are things that you can do to modify your genetics and to make lifestyle changes and live a brain-healthy life and potentially either delay or even maybe even prevent dementia or Alzheimer's.

"The one thing that I urge people is to talk to their doctors about their genetics and understand what it is that is inside of them that is going to affect their brains as they age and not be afraid of that information ... We should be talking about caring for our brains, and it shouldn't be scary," adds Lauren.

In addition to raising awareness of the disease, Seth says their goal is to give Alzheimer's caregivers "an easier load to bear" through resources like financial and emergency planning workshops available during CareCon, which takes place on National Caregivers Day.

The free virtual event also focuses on wellness for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers, offering a workshop on breath work, another called "Laughter Yoga" and plenty of other skills and lessons "that'll hopefully lighten their load," says Lauren.

"We've just tried to continue to hone in on what is practical, what is helpful, what can improve a caregiver's experience," she notes.

Lauren is also looking forward to the HFC Scotty Award — named after Lauren's dad and presented by Kensington Senior Living — which will go to a "hardworking caregiver" for the second year, gifting them with care hours for a much-deserved respite.

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen at Hilarity for Charity's annual CareCon. Jeff Vespa/Getty

Saturday's event also features a hilarious line-up of programming, including appearances from Nicole Byer, Judy Greer, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel and more, as well as a storytelling panel featuring Kate Burton, known for playing Alzheimer's patient Dr. Ellis Grey on Grey's Anatomy.

With laughter being such an important part of the couple's life, Lauren admits that Seth's signature laugh "didn't register with me when we first started dating" in 2004, until her friend pointed it out a few weeks later.

"My best friend from home, who's like my sister, came to visit," she recalls. "And we actually ran into Seth, although I knew he would be there because he would go to Barnes & Noble at The Grove every day.

"And I remember she was one that was like, 'Oh my God, his laugh is so great.' And I was like, 'Oh yeah, that is a really great laugh,'" says Lauren.

A year away from their 20th dating anniversary, Seth explains that the key to a lasting relationship is to "give each other the benefit of the doubt and avoid conflict" when possible.

"I think some people are looking for reasons to engage in conflict with their partners," the Fabelmans star explains. "Whereas I think we are looking for reasons to not do that and to just support each other and understand one another and not give each other a hard time about things."

Lauren says: "We're really the same speed. And we also just really want to be nice to each other and love each other. ... We really try to show the other one that we love them and make that a huge priority."

Hilarity of Charity's 3rd annual CareCon takes place Friday, Feb. 17 for National Caregivers Day at 12 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. EST.