Sesame Street to Host Another ABCs of COVID-19 — See a Sneak Peek Starring Super Grover

Super Grover is joined by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill in the PEOPLE-exclusive clip from The ABCs of COVID-19 special, airing Saturday on CNN

Big Bird and his friends are back once more to host another Sesame Street town hall that will educate children and their families about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the holiday season.

As seen in a PEOPLE-exclusive clip provided by CNN, Super Grover is joined by CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anchor Erica Hill in the special, where the experts and their puppet pals will "answer children's questions about staying healthy through the winter months, celebrating the holidays while distanced from extended family and friends and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives," according to the release.

"This winter and the next few months are gonna be challenging, but you know what? I'm pretty hopeful, with the vaccines on the way, that we are gonna get through this," Dr. Gupta, 51, says in the clip.

"Yeah, there really is help on the way," agrees Hill, before the "healthy, helpful hero" Super Grover jumps in with a, "I am here! Help is here!" — but he's a little "wrapped up," with a Christmas bow and ribbon covering his head.

After Super Grover guesses that "vaccine" is "a fancy name for a vacuum cleaner," Dr. Gupta corrects him by explaining that it's "a weakened form of the virus," which teaches your antibodies "how to defeat the virus."

"A vaccine is a little superhero boost to your body," Super Grover replies after Hill, 44, tells him that sometimes our bodies "need a little extra help" in fighting off illnesses.

Image zoom Dr. Sanjay Gupta | Credit: cnn

Image zoom Sesame Street's special The ABCs of COVID-19 | Credit: cnn

The trio then take a question from 7-year-old Dalas out of Bowie, Maryland, who asks how the COVID-19 vaccine is made and how it protects people from contracting the virus.

After letting Super Grover know that making a vaccine isn't as easy as using a hammer and nails, Dr. Gupta tells Dalas that scientists everywhere are working to put together a helpful medicine.

"When you get a vaccine, it sends a message to your body," he adds, holding up a sign reading, "WANTED: COVID-19" with an illustration of the virus. "It tells your body to look out, because there's a new bad guy in town — and this time, the germ is wearing a crown. ... So when your body sees this, it's gonna be ready to fight those bad guys off."

And when Super Grover says that "cute little carrier pigeons" will be delivering the vaccine, Dr. Gupta lets him know that the vaccine actually needs to be kept cold, like milk and eggs. "This is the way you keep them fresh. Some of these new coronavirus vaccines have to be kept at temperatures colder than the South Pole!"

"Brrr — you will want to wear your ugly holiday sweater when handling those vaccines!" says Super Grover.

Image zoom Erica Hill, Super Grover and Dr. Sanjay Gupta in Sesame Street's special The ABCs of COVID-19 | Credit: CNN

As part of the Caring for Each Other initiative, the town hall comes eight months after one of the show's most popular faces, Elmo, hosted a "virtual play date" that followed Elmo and his Sesame Street pals as they found new ways to learn together online and discover fun things to do at home with their families amid the pandemic.

That same month, the iconic Sesame Street puppets partnered with CNN to put on their first ABCs of COVID-19, aimed at parents and their children. Hill and Dr. Gupta also joined for that special.

Elmo also starred in a picture book released in September titled Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo's Super Adventure, which guides readers through many new practices kids were going through as they headed back to school, like having to wash their hands more often, social distancing in the classroom, getting their temperatures taken at regular intervals and, yes, the importance of wearing a mask.

The ABCs of COVID-19 airs Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on CNN, and can also be viewed (without requiring a login) on CNN.com's homepage and mobile apps.