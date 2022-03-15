The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, shared photos and videos from her last few years as she manages the disease

Selma Blair Stands Strong as She Marks MS Awareness Month: 'May We All Find the Strength'

Selma Blair is standing strong through all the ups and downs of life with multiple sclerosis.

The actress, 49, was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and has shared a candid and honest look at what it's like to manage MS while having a career and taking care of her 10-year-old son Arthur.

On Tuesday, Blair marked MS Awareness Month with an Instagram video of herself over the last few years, from her time in the hospital undergoing treatments to manage her pain to hanging out with Arthur and BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar to posing glamorously with the cane she uses to walk.

"March is #MSAwareness month," she captioned the video, which is set to Zendaya and Labrinth's new song "I'm Tired" from the Euphoria finale.

"May we all find the strength to persevere."

Though Blair has been open throughout the last four years about life with MS, she shared an even deeper look into her world last fall with the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which showed the difficult experience of undergoing a life-altering stem cell treatment to restart her immune system and slow a painful flare-up of the disease.

"It was a really hard time in my life," the Cruel Intentions star previously told PEOPLE. "People don't say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you're not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like."

The treatment, which requires an aggressive course of chemotherapy, had a long recovery, but Blair has seen "huge improvements" in her MS since and can move more easily, to the point where she's now able to enjoy things like horseback riding again.

Blair's MS is in remission, but the disease is not curable, and "the severe fatigue is still such a gargantuan boulder in my way," she said.

But "I'm working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things," she said. "I mean, I can't say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times."