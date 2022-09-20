Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey

“With support, it’s amazing what we can do,” Selma Blair said of people living with multiple sclerosis

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 05:14 PM

Selma Blair showed off her physical strength this week in her Dancing with the Stars debut.

On Monday night, the Legally Blonde star, 50, took the stage with pro dancer Sasha Farber, bringing fans and the judges to tears with her moving performance. Blair — who has been open about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how she hopes to make a statement on the show — left her cane behind and danced an elegant routine to David Cook's "Time of My Life."

After the performance, which earned the pair a 28/40 from the judges, the actress told Access Hollywood that the experience "felt amazing."

"I actually never had a dance before with anyone… I never had someone ask me to dance in that way," Blair told the outlet. "To learn at least one dance, I mean the gratitude. To have Sasha hold me in a frame so I could leave my walking assistance behind and feel like, 'Wow, he can help me be fluid and move,' and knowing how much support from people literally, physically, and figuratively, what it means and it feels so good… it did, it felt like a fairy tale."

Blair then reflected on the moment when she let go of her cane at the beginning of her emotional performance.

"My cane has been amazing… I have such balance issues… I have such love for my cane, for all my canes, but to leave it behind and say, 'I am going to have a person support me now,' it's a totally new thing, physically… I have been a single mom. I've always loved supporting people, and then to have so many people support me, heaven," she said.

Selma Blair
ABC/Eric McCandless

The actress admitted that she's "so proud" to be feeling good physically and getting stronger each day.

"The main thing was I had really kind of stalled in a point of recovery. I just couldn't get motivated to get stronger… Then this opportunity came and for the first time in my life I was like, 'Yeah, it makes sense…' I want to start learning how to build myself up again," Blair continued. "Even though I am comfortable with myself, I have not been that strong. I just want to say, I think that people might look at MS or chronic illnesses as one thing, but all of us in the community know, it's just as varied as everyone else everywhere, and with support it's amazing what we can do."

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Andrew Eccles/abc

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has since shared a candid look at what it's like to manage MS while having a career and family.

Earlier this month, she explained that she's doing DWTS not only for herself, but also for those who have supported her health journey.

"It is for the viewer, because that is what has given me support. In dark times in my life, there are people that have come forward — strangers on the street or on Instagram, my original fans ... I'm doing it for them," the Cruel Intentions star said.

"Kindness and visibility is so important — to explore, be curious and expose people to differences of speech or movement," she added. "It's for everyone at home that it resonates with."

Related Articles
selma blair
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'
Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Selma Blair Receives Standing Ovation at Emmys Amid Inspiring Multiple Sclerosis Journey
selma blair
Selma Blair's Son Arthur, 11, Says He's 'Really Proud' of Mom After 'DWTS' Debut: 'It Was Amazing'
SELMA BLAIR, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Alfonso Ribeiro Calls Selma Blair's Journey 'Groundbreaking' for the Show
Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker 'Was Very Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Debut: 'So Supportive' 
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
Selma Blair - Gap campaign
Selma Blair Lands Gap Ad Campaign Decades After Working in a Gap Store: 'It Is My Pride!'
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair Says She 'Had No Idea I Had Hope' Until Son Arthur's Birth: 'I Didn't Look for My Own'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Jersey Shore Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi (Snooki)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino
blinking guy meme
Famed 'Blinking Guy' Raises Money for MS: 'Not Usually One to Toot My Own Meme Horn but I'll Make an Exception'
shangela
Shangela Talks Making History on 'DWTS' Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About'
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair Shares First Day of School Selfie with Son Arthur, 11: 'I Am Proud of You'
emma-slater-sasha-farber.jpg
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Separate After 4 Years of Marriage