Selma Blair Poses Pantsless and Shows Off Her Shaved Head: ‘Portrait of a Lady’

As Selma Blair continues to embrace her shaved head, the actress has shown she’s unafraid to challenge preconceived notions of femininity.

Over the weekend, Blair, 47, posted a new photo on Instagram, which showed her standing in front of the mirror wearing a pink and green top by fashion designer Thom Browne — and next to nothing else!

In the shot, she gazes into the mirror, placing one hand on her shaved head, as her other hand grasps a crab-shaped purse, which is strategically placed in front of her completely nude lower body.

Although nothing NSFW can be seen from the front, her naked bottom is on display in the snapshot.

“Portrait of a lady. @thombrowneny in #calfornia,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtags “subversive universe” and “Barbie.”

The cheeky photograph naturally got fans talking — with one even recreating the picture with an actual Barbie.

Re-posting the image, Blair thanked the social media user for “making my day.”

Last month, Blair celebrated the end of an intense round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis and also shaved her head.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself standing tall with her Alinker bike (a walk assist bike), ready to leave her hospital room.

“This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly,” she added. “I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery.”

Blair has been undergoing a variety of treatments ever since she was diagnosed with MS last August. “It’s constant weakness and fatigue,” she told PEOPLE last month of her symptoms, which also include spasmodic dysphonia, a weakening of the vocal chords that makes her voice waver and tremble.

The actress added that living well for her son Arthur is the driving force in her life — and keeps her motivated.

“This is it. The only life we get,” she said. “My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.’ ”