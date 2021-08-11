Selma Blair Sends Message to Christina Applegate After MS Diagnosis: I'm 'Always Here'

Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, sent touching words to Christina Applegate after announcing her own MS diagnosis.

Selma Blair is supporting her friend and The Sweetest Thing costar Christina Applegate after the actress revealed she has multiple sclerosis.

Hours after announcing her diagnosis on social media, Applegate, 49, was met with touching words from Blair, also 49, who joked on Twitter about their kids.

"Loving you always," Blair wrote to Applegate on Wednesday. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

The Dead to Me actress later responded with a playful message about their kin. "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun," she tweeted to Blair.

Applegate first announced her diagnosis on Tuesday, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS."

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," the Emmy winner wrote in another tweet before asking for privacy.

In October 2018, Blair had revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis herself, two months after learning of her diagnosis.

"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation," she wrote. "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She has since been candid on social media about the highs and lows of living with MS and her lifestyle adjustments — making it easy to share support for her pal Applegate.

