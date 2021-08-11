Selma Blair Sends Message to Christina Applegate After MS Diagnosis: I'm 'Always Here'
Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, sent touching words to Christina Applegate after announcing her own MS diagnosis.
Hours after announcing her diagnosis on social media, Applegate, 49, was met with touching words from Blair, also 49, who joked on Twitter about their kids.
"Loving you always," Blair wrote to Applegate on Wednesday. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."
The Dead to Me actress later responded with a playful message about their kin. "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun," she tweeted to Blair.
Applegate first announced her diagnosis on Tuesday, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS."
"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."
"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," the Emmy winner wrote in another tweet before asking for privacy.
In October 2018, Blair had revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis herself, two months after learning of her diagnosis.
"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation," she wrote. "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."
She has since been candid on social media about the highs and lows of living with MS and her lifestyle adjustments — making it easy to share support for her pal Applegate.
Applegate has faced several health concerns through the years, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 followed by a double mastectomy, having her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017 as a precautionary measure as she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation that causes a heightened risk of developing cancer, surgery-induced menopause in 2018, and a long battle with insomnia.
In April 2018, the Married with Children alum told PEOPLE that she felt a responsibility to fans on being open about her health.
"If you do have a voice to do it, which we [as actors] are fortunate to have this platform to be like, 'I am just like you, I can't sleep, I feel like crap a lot of the time because of this, but I want you to feel okay with it and not feel shame about it and get information about it so that you can have a better quality of life,'" Applegate said.