Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After Both Were Diagnosed with MS

"She's as brilliant and beautiful as ever," Selma Blair said of her former Sweetest Thing costar, Christina Applegate

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 12:06 AM
Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After MS Diagnoses: She’s ‘a Strong One’
Photo: getty (2)

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate's friendship is truly the sweetest thing.

Blair, 50, recently opened up about how the former costars and close friends support one another after both were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I've known Christina for so many years, we're really close, and I'm just a fan of hers," she told Entertainment Tonight after the Monday night finale of DWTS.

"She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it," Blair continued. "There has not been one thing that she's done that I haven't been like, 'Nailed it,' and she's nailing just being who she is with this MS."

Applegate, 50, was diagnosed with MS in August 2021, and Blair revealed her diagnosis in October 2018.

While the disease presents itself differently in those who are affected, some people go through life with only minor symptoms while others become seriously disabled.

RELATED VIDEO: Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society explains that the disease causes damage in the central nervous system that interferes with the transmission of nerve signals between the brain and other parts of the body. Because of the problems it causes with muscle control, symptoms can include numbness and lack of coordination.

Although Blair has been living with the invisible illness since October 2018, she told Entertainment Tonight that Applegate is her support system and "just a strong one."

"If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun," she said.

Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
VALERIE MACON/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, in return, receives help from Blair with canes and things that help make living with the disease more manageable.

"She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever," Blair added.

Related Articles
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate at the star ceremony where Christina Applegate is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Flashes 'F U MS' Mani at Walk of Fame Ceremony — Plus, Why She Ditched Her Shoes
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) ; Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez: 'From One Immunocompromised to Another'
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Linda Cardellini Talks Christina Applegate's MS Diagnosis and Their Show 'Dead to Me' 's 'Emotional' End
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reveals 'Fancy' Cane Options as She Preps for First Event Since MS Diagnosis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reflects on her Battle with MS: 'I Needed to Process My Loss of My Life'
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey
selma blair
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Fainted Before Rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'I Pass Out a Lot'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Was 'Real Immersion Therapy' amid Health Struggles
SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says Dancing Blindfolded on 'DWTS' Was Like 'Boot Camp'
blinking guy meme
Famed 'Blinking Guy' Raises Money for MS: 'Not Usually One to Toot My Own Meme Horn but I'll Make an Exception'
Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Selma Blair Receives Standing Ovation at Emmys Amid Inspiring Multiple Sclerosis Journey
Emma Caulfield attends the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I Just Have to Keep Going'