Selma Blair may not be competing on Dancing with the Stars anymore, but she's leaving with plans to continue strengthening her newly-dancing body.

As she performed one final time on the dance floor, earning a perfect score from the judges for her and partner Sasha Farber's Waltz, she showed off just how much her body has changed since she first began this journey.

"I had gains here physically that I couldn't get in physical therapy or through Zoom therapy with my body or balance," Blair, 50, told reporters including PEOPLE after the show. "This was a real immersion therapy."

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, said that dancing "totally" improved her motor skills, and revealed she's worried it'll be difficult to find the same motivation once she's left the show. "It's going to be hard because it's like you almost need this intensity to feel some internal competition in it to push myself," she said.

DWTS not only strengthened her body — it also gave her a sense of newfound confidence to try new things. "I can calm down a lot better now when confronted with a new task."

As the Cruel Intentions star reflected on her experience, Farber, 38, joked that in her next role, fans will see her do a Tango. "I feel like in Selma's next movie, she's going to be in a red dress. She's going to be the star of the movie and she's going to be doing this beautiful Tango, seducing someone," he said. "I'm excited. The possibilities are endless for this lady."

"What a doll," Blair replied as her partner envisioned her future big-screen roles.

In Monday night's pre-recorded package, Blair revealed that she was bowing out of the competition. "I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," she explained. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

She later told reporters including PEOPLE that she made the decision to leave the show last Thursday. "I had an MRI on my knee and that doctor was like, 'Ooh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, no weight bearing,'" she shared, adding that she "didn't want to leave."

Blair's exit brought out the emotions for the entire show's cast, with the season's stars flooding the dance floor to embrace the actress as she made her final appearance. Her son, Arthur, was right by her side.

The judges praised her final performance, with Bruno Toniolio telling her she "inspired millions of people" with her journey. "Your star has never shone brighter," he added.

"If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains," Len Goodman said.

Blair shared that part of her decision to exit the competition was for her 11 year-old son, Arthur. "Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," she said after hearing the judges' scores. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

