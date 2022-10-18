Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Was 'Real Immersion Therapy' amid Health Struggles

The Cruel Intentions actress dropped out of the competition following Monday night’s performance, citing her struggle with multiple sclerosis

By
and
Published on October 18, 2022 09:27 AM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Selma Blair may not be competing on Dancing with the Stars anymore, but she's leaving with plans to continue strengthening her newly-dancing body.

As she performed one final time on the dance floor, earning a perfect score from the judges for her and partner Sasha Farber's Waltz, she showed off just how much her body has changed since she first began this journey.

"I had gains here physically that I couldn't get in physical therapy or through Zoom therapy with my body or balance," Blair, 50, told reporters including PEOPLE after the show. "This was a real immersion therapy."

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, said that dancing "totally" improved her motor skills, and revealed she's worried it'll be difficult to find the same motivation once she's left the show. "It's going to be hard because it's like you almost need this intensity to feel some internal competition in it to push myself," she said.

DWTS not only strengthened her body — it also gave her a sense of newfound confidence to try new things. "I can calm down a lot better now when confronted with a new task."

As the Cruel Intentions star reflected on her experience, Farber, 38, joked that in her next role, fans will see her do a Tango. "I feel like in Selma's next movie, she's going to be in a red dress. She's going to be the star of the movie and she's going to be doing this beautiful Tango, seducing someone," he said. "I'm excited. The possibilities are endless for this lady."

"What a doll," Blair replied as her partner envisioned her future big-screen roles.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
ABC/Eric McCandless

In Monday night's pre-recorded package, Blair revealed that she was bowing out of the competition. "I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," she explained. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

She later told reporters including PEOPLE that she made the decision to leave the show last Thursday. "I had an MRI on my knee and that doctor was like, 'Ooh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, no weight bearing,'" she shared, adding that she "didn't want to leave."

Blair's exit brought out the emotions for the entire show's cast, with the season's stars flooding the dance floor to embrace the actress as she made her final appearance. Her son, Arthur, was right by her side.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
ABC/Eric McCandless

The judges praised her final performance, with Bruno Toniolio telling her she "inspired millions of people" with her journey. "Your star has never shone brighter," he added.

"If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains," Len Goodman said.

Blair shared that part of her decision to exit the competition was for her 11 year-old son, Arthur. "Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," she said after hearing the judges' scores. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Disney+.

Related Articles
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says Dancing Blindfolded on 'DWTS' Was Like 'Boot Camp'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She's 'Never Been So Proud' of Selma Blair After 'DWTS' Farewell
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Fainted Before Rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'I Pass Out a Lot'
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI, TYRA BANKS, JORDIN SPARKS, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
'DWTS' Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey
DANCING WITH THE STARS: SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Experience Is 'Glorious' After Performance Leaves BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in Tears
dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
'DWTS' Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
selma blair
Selma Blair's Son Arthur, 11, Says He's 'Really Proud' of Mom After 'DWTS' Debut: 'It Was Amazing'
selma blair
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated
BRANDON ARMSTRONG, JORDIN SPARKS
Jordin Sparks Says She Previously Turned Down 'DWTS' : 'Mentally, I Wasn't in the Right Space'
SELMA BLAIR, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Alfonso Ribeiro Calls Selma Blair's Journey 'Groundbreaking' for the Show
Emma Caulfield attends the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I Just Have to Keep Going'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination