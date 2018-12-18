Selma Blair had an emotional reunion with her horse over the weekend.

The actress, 46, had the opportunity to get back on her horse for the first time in months as her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms have prevented her from riding.

While she could not take her horse show jumping like they used to do, just having a chance to sit on his back was enough for the star, who shared the tearful moment to Instagram in a series of posts on Sunday.

“This happened,” she captioned the first photo. “My magical unicorn, #mrnibbles , held my body while I broke open with gratitude. I haven’t been able to ride for four months or more. I haven’t been able to get to him, so my saint of a trainer, @kjrides brought him to me.”

Although the focus of the emotional shot is on her horse, Blair can be seen in the corner of the photo’s background crying.

“It was a fairytale. My horse in my front yard, with more emotions than these words can hold,” Blair continued. “The gratitude. Thank you #cellardoorequestrian for knowing when I needed you the most. I will heal. I will ride.”

“But until then I will hold onto this feeling and post pictures whenever we all need to believe people will move mountains and horses to help us heal,” Blair finished.

She then shared two more photos from the eventful day to Instagram.

The first was a shot featuring Blair and her trainer, Kelly Jennings. In it, the actress affectionately leaned her head on Jennings’ shoulder while the pair smiles alongside Mr. Nibbles.

“This woman. This horse. Thank you. #mrnibbles #kjrides #cellardoorequestrian and to my neighbors. Thank you for letting him graze. On your lawn. Heaven on earth,” she appreciatively wrote.

The other featured Blair on top of her horse, happily leaning into his large, white body. Showing her intentions to once again ride, Blair said simply: “I can.”

Blair first revealed that she has MS on Oct. 20, two months after learning the news from her doctor.

“I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote on Instagram. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

She continued: “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers.”

“You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow,” she added. “I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

Since then, Blair has kept her followers updated on how she is dealing with her condition. Most recently, the actress opened up on Thanksgiving and reflected on her new life with the disease.

“Thanksgiving is dwindling down for me. I stayed home. It was the right place for me today. And tears came,” she wrote. “I have been grieving recently. For the things I took for granted.”

Blair said she would do previously-easy tricks to amuse her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, 7.

“I was the most gymnastic mom I knew,” she said. “A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath. But when I began to turn one yesterday on an impulse to show my son who had forgotten, it went all wrong. A jumble of confusion for this body I knew so well. A heap. A heap on the ground.”

“And I tried to laugh,” Blair continued. “As did my son. But it was a turning point. Part of the grim realization. Is this just #ms or is this still an exacerbation ? Five months and still same way. Or is this my new normal? And then more gets taken away.”

She finished the post by thanking her fans for supporting her as she continued to figure out life with MS.

“We all have something. Now how do we handle it? What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day?” she said. “Still grateful.”