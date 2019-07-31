Selma Blair Gets Candid About Insomnia Amid MS Battle: ‘Afraid and Want to Cry’

Selma Blair is giving fans a glimpse into her daily struggles with multiple sclerosis.

On Wednesday, the Legally Blonde actress shared a close-up image of her legs in the bath on Instagram, while opening up about her struggle with insomnia following a painful, two-month-long treatment course of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

“Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct #baby,” she captioned the emotional post.

The star’s most recent post comes after a series of similar photos the actress has shared on Instagram. The day before posting about her insomnia, Blair shared another photo of her legs covered in bubbles while in the bath and captioned the image, “finding my land legs now.”

Blair’s journey through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and subsequent treatment has been well-documented on her Instagram account since publically opening up about the diagnosis for the first time back in October 2018.

Just last week, Blair revealed that she made the decision to shave her head due to hair loss and earlier that month, the Cruel Intentions star shared on Instagram that she was so sick from the side effects of her MS treatment that her 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint, ran away from her as she was “vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of.”

But despite the shock of his mother’s illness, Blair’s son came to her rescue and helped her cut her hair after admitting she could no longer lift her arms high enough to do so herself.

“I don’t mind it. I don’t mind the hair loss either. But if my eyebrows totally fall out, I am gonna be singing a different tune,” she captioned a sweet image of her and son on Instagram following her hair cut.

Fortunately for Blair, her support system has kept her going. From Arthur to her Another Life castmates, along with former costars Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actress has been surrounded by loved ones who “stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before,” the actress admitted to PEOPLE last week.