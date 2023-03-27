Selma Blair Responds to 'Trolls' Who Call Her 'Narcissistic' for Posting About Her MS on Social Media

Selma Blair is opening up about her recent hesitancy toward sharing updates about her life with multiple sclerosis.

The 50-year-old actress — who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018 and has been in remission since 2021 — spoke to Today about some of her lingering symptoms from MS, including dystonic speech, fatigue, movement challenges and a lack of appetite.

"I still have symptoms. I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I'm awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy," she told the outlet, assuring that she can handle anything that comes her way. "I don't live in fear of this condition at all."

While Blair has always been open about her MS journey, she admitted that she has intentionally started to limit how much she discusses her symptoms on social media because of "trolls" who say she's just using it as an excuse to talk about herself.

"I don't share that as much on Instagram, and I should. I can't tell you how many trolls are like, 'This narcissistic b—, she gives her caption and then she talks about herself,'" she explained, referring to how she now includes descriptions of all her Instagram photos in the caption to assist those who are blind. "And I'm like, 'Dude, it's not for my own ego to describe myself in my caption. It is for someone that is being read to.'"

Selma Blair. ABC/Eric McCandless

"We're not accustomed to thinking outside of our own social group," she continued. "That was an awakening for me [to see] how much people didn't realize a lot of what they think is my narcissism is just becoming more aware of other people's needs."

The Cruel Intentions star called it a "freeing" experience to learn how to be more accommodating to those with disabilities.

"I grew up very privileged in my thinking, to not have to always consider other people. And it feels much better to consider other people, and I definitely don't have as much of a concern about my own ego in the same way," she told the outlet.

For her cover story for Self magazine's January issue, Blair got candid about how her MS continues to impact her life.

"I'm so much better, but it haunts my physical cells. It's there," she told the outlet. "Some people wake up two years later and they're like, 'I'm healed! Colors are brighter!' But I never had that moment. I just stopped having regression."

Often known as an "invisible" disease, MS affects the central nervous system and is unpredictable, affecting different people in multiple different ways. While this can make it challenging to work in the entertainment industry, Blair is determined to fight for her place both in front of and behind the cameras — and for those of other people with disabilities.

​​"Yes, there's a spectrum of peoples' abilities. Absolutely. But you are what you are and it requires accommodations," said Blair about the need for workplaces to embrace people from all walks of life.

"There's just so much realizing that people feel that they are a burden, and it takes away from your work," the actress added at the time. "It takes away from focusing on your right to be there just as much as everyone else on the set."

The solution, said Blair, is to adopt the mindset of "Let's get used to this. Let's build this into our base camps."