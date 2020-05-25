The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, underwent the procedure last summer, and says the time helped her understand how to be alone

Selma Blair Reflects on Her Time in ‘Isolation’ After Her Stem Cell Transplant Last Summer

As she quarantines at home in Los Angeles, Selma Blair is reflecting on a similarly lonely time in her life: last summer, when she was isolating in the hospital after undergoing a stem cell transplant for her multiple sclerosis.

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, underwent the transplant in the summer of 2019 after finding herself “out of options” to deal with the intense pain and physical struggles from the disease. A stem cell transplant, along with an “aggressive” course of chemotherapy has given her some relief over the last year.

On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared a photo from her hospital stay last summer on Instagram and said that she is “adjusting” in a similar way now that she is at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I was in isolation this summer, I imagined peace. In all ways. A reckoning. An understanding. Of time alone. Of the help I was asking for,” Blair wrote.

The Cruel Intentions star is able to be home with her son Arthur, 8, this year, but “I could not be with him” last year, Blair explained, while she recovered from the transplant. Instead, she kept a doll custom-made to look like her son with her at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and tried to stay positive.

“I acknowledged it’s normal to not always have a smile. But I learned to Smile. For real,” she said.

“And I thank you all for your support. And kindness,” she added. “I am here. I am adjusting. And I have hope we can all adjust. And give care to all who need in your life. Thank you to all the nurses at Northwestern with #stemcelltransplant team of #drburt.”

Blair added that she is thinking of Nick Cordero, who is still in the hospital with severe lung infections after contracting COVID-19, and his wife, Amanda Kloots.

“Ps. My heart is with @amandakloots and @nickcordero1. They are a light,” Blair said. “Praying with all the sincerity and joy I know for strength and healing and miracles for this fight of their lives.”

Blair has posted snippets of her quarantine on Instagram over the last few weeks, from photos of Arthur doing his distance learning school work, to old movie premiere shots, to her carby snacks. On Sunday, she shared the sad news that her mother, Molly Cooke, died at age 82.