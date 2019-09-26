Selma Blair Says She's Developed 'Thick and Substantial Peach Fuzz' on Face Since MS Treatment

Selma Blair is embracing every part of herself along her ongoing journey with multiple sclerosis.

On Tuesday, the Cruel Intentions actress, 47, shared a new photo of herself to Instagram documenting the “rather thick and substantial peach fuzz” that has grown on her face since she completed her last round of treatment.

“This is a new development,” Blair explained in her caption, joking, “I also have very small ears. Earlier development.”

Many of Blair’s followers sent her love in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous and that is that,” one said.

“You also have incredibly beautiful eyes,” added another. “I hope you had a good day today. Thinking of you and holding you in my heart.”

Blair’s post also showed that the hair on her head is beginning to grow back. She had shaved her head back in July, following an intense round of treatment.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of herself standing tall with her Alinker bike (a walk assist bike), ready to leave her hospital room.

“This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly,” she added. “I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery.”

Blair has been undergoing a variety of treatments since she was diagnosed with MS last August.

She’s been honest on social media about the fact that she has good and bad days, never knowing how she’ll feel when she wakes up.

“It’s constant weakness and fatigue,” she told PEOPLE in August, of her symptoms — which also include spasmodic dysphonia, a weakening of the vocal cords that makes her voice waver and tremble.

The star added that living well for her son Arthur, 8, is the driving force in her life and keeps her motivated.

“This is it. The only life we get,” she said. “My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.’ ”

As for why Blair has been so transparent about her MS journey, she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

“Living with MS has had a big impact on my life, and at times it has been overwhelming,” she said. “I struggled to reach a diagnosis. I struggled with MS attacks. But through it all I knew I had to keep pushing forward.”

“It is this personal connection to MS that inspires me to advocate for and bring awareness to the MS community,” she added. “And although I have come a long way in my treatment journey, my hope is that others can learn from my story, speak up and advocate for themselves.”