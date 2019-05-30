Selma Blair's Support Circle: The Celebs Who've Rallied Around Her in the Wake of Her MS Diagnosis

When Selma Blair revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on Instagram in October 2018, Cruel Intentions costar Gellar was one of the first to comment.

“I love you, I’m proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” she wrote, to which Blair replied, “I know that and am beyond grateful.”

After Blair walked her first red carpet post-diagnosis in February 2019 — and gave a series of interviews about her condition — Gellar again spoke out on the platform.

“This is my dear friend @selmablair,” she began in the post on Feb. 25. “Last night she stood on the world stage for the first time, since being diagnosed with MS. And later this week, she is taking an even bigger step, and speaking publicly on @goodmorningamerica (with, my girl crush @robinrobertsgma )”

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” she continued. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

“I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her,” Gellar finished. “This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her. I love you James.”

In response to the sweet message, Blair sent affection back to her pal. “I love you so dearly.”