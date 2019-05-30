Selma Blair's Support Circle: The Celebs Who've Rallied Around Her in the Wake of Her MS Diagnosis

Sarah Michelle Gellar
When Selma Blair revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on Instagram in October 2018, Cruel Intentions costar Gellar was one of the first to comment.
“I love you, I’m proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” she wrote, to which Blair replied, “I know that and am beyond grateful.”
After Blair walked her first red carpet post-diagnosis in February 2019 — and gave a series of interviews about her condition — Gellar again spoke out on the platform.
“This is my dear friend @selmablair,” she began in the post on Feb. 25. “Last night she stood on the world stage for the first time, since being diagnosed with MS. And later this week, she is taking an even bigger step, and speaking publicly on @goodmorningamerica (with, my girl crush @robinrobertsgma )”
“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” she continued. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”
“I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her,” Gellar finished. “This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her. I love you James.”
In response to the sweet message, Blair sent affection back to her pal. “I love you so dearly.”
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Gellar’s husband, a close friend and costar of 2000’s Down to You, commented on the actress’ initial Instagram post, “Love you Mama.”
Jaime King
King was also among those to first show support, sharing sweetly on Instagram, “Always and forever I will take care of you, love you, and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. We will get through this because you are a warrior. You are my beloved and for 20 years been the gift that I wish all women have. The pride I feel is beyond words. You are a light brighter than words can express. Now and forevermore… my dearest Blair, sister and best friend.”
Kris Jenner
Blair opened up about her health in a new Vanity Fair interview, published Feb. 26. In the interview, she told the outlet that Jenner had sent her flowers that “were more expensive than my mortgage” after she went public with her diagnosis last fall.
“She really is sharing something so vulnerable, and so scary,” Jenner told Vanity Fair. “She showed me what courage is, and how to be brave. I changed a bit of the way I live my life because of her.”
The pair became friends when Blair played Jenner on FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016.
Christian Siriano
Blair’s longtime designer pal told PEOPLE Now that he’d known about the actress’s diagnosis for a while. “She walked for my 10th anniversary show, which was two seasons ago,” he shared. “She was like, ‘Yeah, that is kind of why I couldn’t walk.’
“That is what is most shocking, is that she didn’t know and wasn’t aware,” Siriano continued. “I think what is amazing is she is so strong and powerful and showing the world what you can be and have this diagnosis. I hope she gets better.”
Blair has said she’d love to work on an adapative clothing line for people with and without disabilities — and Siriano is her dream design partner.
Elizabeth Berkley
In opening up about her diagnosis, Blair revealed it was actually the former Saved by the Bell actress who encouraged her to see a doctor — Berkley’s own brother.
“[He] gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri,” Blair wrote. “I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”
Michael J. Fox
In a sit-down on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts on Feb. 25, Blair revealed she reached out to Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, for advice on how to cope.
“I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell, I’m dropping things, I’m doing strange things.’ … He got in touch with me… but like really he gives me hope,” she said. “Plus I was like I have Michael J. Fox’s email now, I’m pretty cool.”
Pink
In May 2019, Blair shared a photo with the singer on Instagram, calling her “My inspiration for joy every day.”
This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see @pink 💓💓 come up behind me ( at her house , mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying. This happens to me. My kid thinks it is hysterical. My beloved friend… we had a good laugh too. My favorite. Fall, tackle , hug, laugh, repeat. Take a picture. #heaven. My inspiration for joy every day @pink I love you so much. #nobodydoesitbetter thank you for loving life to the fullest. #love love #pink #selma #keepsmegoing#hurts2bhuman 👻 we cried😂 best drop and roll around partner ever 🙌. I love you sister soul. #myoclonus
Shannen Doherty
Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and beginning that August, went public with her treatments — the highs and the lows.
In response to Blair’s news, she wrote on Instagram, “Your strength to share is not only a gift to others but to yourself as well. So proud of you and sending you some warrior strength and fierce love.”
Blair replied, “Learned it from you dear one.”
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Sigler revealed her own MS battle — which started when she was 20 — in 2016, and gave support to her fellow actress via Instagram.
“So proud of you,” she wrote.
Jack Osbourne
Osbourne was diagnosed in 2012, just two weeks after welcoming his first child with then-fiancée Lisa Stelly. In his comment to Blair, he wrote he was “sending you lots of love.”
Busy Philipps & Others
Blair received a further outpouring of support on her initial Instagram post, from fellow celebs like Neil Patrick Harris, Rachael Leigh Cook, Shiri Appleby and Philipps.
“Honey. Sending you love,” the talk show host wrote. “You are one of the strongest people I know. Thank you for sharing.”