Selma Blair is feeling the love from her famous friends after she revealed on Instagram that she has multiple sclerosis.

On Saturday, the actress, 46, wrote in part, “I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

In the lengthy post, Blair mentioned friends Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jaime King — all of whom chimed in with supportive comments.

“I love you, I’m proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” wrote Gellar, 41, who famously starred alongside Blair in 1999’s Cruel Intentions.

Blair replied, “I know that and am beyond grateful.”

“Love you Mama,” wrote Gellar’s husband Prinze Jr., 42.

King added, “Always and forever I will take care of you, love you, and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. We will get through this because you are a warrior. You are my beloved and for 20 years been the gift that I wish all women have. The pride I feel is beyond words. You are a light brighter than words can express. Now and forevermore… my dearest Blair, sister and best friend.”

Well wishes came from celebrities who have struggled with their own health challenges, including Shannen Doherty, 47.

“Your strength to share is not only a gift to others but to yourself as well,” wrote Doherty, who has been public about her cancer battle. “So proud of you and sending you some warrior strength and fierce love.”

Blair replied, “Learned it from you dear one.”

Jack Osbourne, 32, was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and said he was “sending you lots of love.”

“So proud of you,” chimed in Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 37, who was diagnosed with MS at 20 years old.

An outpouring of love came from other corners of Hollywood. Shiri Appleby wrote, “Sending you so much love Selma! You’re so strong and have never ceased to amaze me with what your [sic] capable of. Behind you 100%!”

Appleby’s UnREAL costar Constance Zimmer wrote, “Oh Selma…..I’m here if you need me!!! Xoxo.”

Neil Patrick Harris said, “Such a brave and honest thing to write. Sending thoughts and loving support.”

“Sending you so much love,” penned Laura Benanti.

Jordana Brewster wrote, “I am in awe of your bravery and honesty beautiful Selma.”

“Beautiful Selma, you will get thru this each day being strong even when you take time for yourself to rest,” Meredith Salenger commented. “We are all here to support you! Hugs and love.”

Busy Philipps wrote, “Honey. Sending you love! You are one of the strongest people I know. Thank you for sharing.”

Jason Kennedy said, “Add us to the picking up crew, here to help.” Blair replied, “So many thanks. And love.”

Tess Holliday said, “Sending you an immense amount of love.”

Marla Sokoloff wrote, “Sending you all the love and strength in the world.”

Lacey Chabert wrote, “Sending you tons of love.”

Rachael Leigh Cook said, “We alllll have something. Times hates ease, it seems. I am wishing you so many good days and sending love to the bad. And thank you for keeping it real, as always.”

Organizations added their support, too. Netflix, which is producing Blair’s new show Another Life, wrote, “We all love and support you Selma.”

The MS Society said, “Selma, thank you for sharing your story and raising awareness for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.”

Blair, who was diagnosed in August, said in her post, “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”