Selma Blair Says a 23andMe Test She Took a Few Years Ago Hinted at Her Future MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair learned on August 16 that she has multiple sclerosis, and a 23andMe test she took a few years ago hinted at her diagnosis.

The actress, 46, shared a photo of her genetic testing results on Wednesday, and said that it showed indicators of MS.

“Only a few will probably care or understand this… but a couple of years ago, I ran my genetic mutations through @23andme,” she wrote on Instagram. “This may help somebody help themselves. I have #MTHFR genetic mutation on both sides. As well as a couple of others. #MTHFR shows a higher susceptibility to MS.”

Blair noted a few things on her test results that she wants to look into with a genetic counselor in the hopes of easing her symptoms, like changing her vitamin B and folate intake.

“There are possibilities to ease my symptoms with the right detox to open methylation pathways,” she said. “Hey. #knowledgeispower right? So many oddities of mine can be traced back to active mthfr toxicity. My son has it too. So you can’t start too early.”

But as the jokingly self-titled “Dr. Blair” noted, these are all her personal observations, and she’s “#sharingnotdiagnosing.”

Blair first revealed that she has MS in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask,” she wrote. “I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

But Blair added that she’s thankful for all the support she has from friends and family, and that she has a job she loves on the upcoming Netflix show Another Life.

“By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job,” she said. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”