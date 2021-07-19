Selma Blair 'Really Proud' of Her Horseback Riding with Multiple Sclerosis: 'Huge Deal'

"Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing," Selma Blair wrote alongside a video of herself horseback riding with her "beloved" horse Mr. Nibbles

Selma Blair is showing off her impressive horseback riding skills while sharing her experience with having multiple sclerosis.

The Legally Blonde actress, 49, shared a video of herself on Instagram Friday showing herself riding her "beloved" horse Mr. Nibbles as the animal trotted along an obstacle course. In the caption, Blair shared what the milestone meant to her.

"I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal," she wrote. "Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence."

In the comment section, pal Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "This is amazing and sooooo good for you," as The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots said, "You're amazing! I am coming with you next time." Katie Couric also commented, "So proud of you for everything."

"Sooo beyond happy to see this!!! You're a such a fighter!" commented Maria Menounos, who had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017. Blair replied to her, "@mariamenounos learned it from knowing you."

Additionally, Debra Messing commented, "SELMA!!!!!! That's incredible! I know how important riding is to you and it is beyond stupendous to see you riding once again. You are pure inspiration. You are magical."

Blair was diagnosed with the disease in August 2018. Her illness worsened, and she began having difficulty speaking and lost the ability to fully use her left leg, requiring a cane to walk.

After undergoing treatments over the last few years — including a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system — she's starting to improve.

Back in January, Blair joyfully announced that she's finally able to go horseback riding again, after her MS held her back from enjoying one of her favorite activities. She had purchased a horse named Nibbles just before her diagnosis, and soon found that she was having trouble riding him. She said she has "always wanted to be a great rider."

"I couldn't feel my bum or left leg on my horse. The proprioception issues, inability to sit still, spasms, twitches. Jerks. Dystonia increased. I just laughed and thought getting older is impossible!" she wrote in January. "But it was MS and it got too big and I had to take a break until now."