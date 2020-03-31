Selma Blair on Handling 'Terrifying' Medical News as Coronavirus Spreads: This 'Is What We Have'

Selma Blair‘s advice for people who are social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus? Focus on the positive, and take the days one at a time.

The actress — who publicly revealed that she has multiple sclerosis in October 2018 and has been open about its effects on her since, both physically and mentally — was a guest on Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram show Bright Minded Monday, where she spoke about how she’d encourage others in times of a health crisis.

“This moment is what we have [even though] we hope for more,” said Blair, 47, after Cyrus, 27, asked what advice she had for people who might be “receiving medical news that can immediately feel terrifying.”

“But even how we show our grace and being there for our loved ones, with keeping ourselves strong and also being vulnerable — which is a form of strength, to me, and has helped me, for other people to shoulder stuff when I’ve been nervous,” she added.

“So to be open, but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along,” Blair said.

Blair also drew parallels to her own situation, remembering what it felt like to get diagnosed with MS and dealing with subsequent “speech issues” and being unable to ride her horse, among other challenges.

While the Cruel Intentions actress said “there’s not been one minute that I’ve felt sorry for myself,” she also recognizes her situation is a bit different in that she’s “not at risk of dying immediately unless I got a virus, like everyone else.”

“I just really look in the moment, ’cause now I’m a middle-aged woman with an incurable disease and it doesn’t even matter,” Blair continued. “Anyone can be, God forbid, hit by a car on a Tuesday afternoon, so [we] all [should] just really do what we can to enjoy this [life] and help our children or parents or neighbors.”

The actress is mom to 8½-year-old son Arthur Saint, and despite the difficult parts of the current health climate, admitted that it’s “an incredible time for me, because I’m home, [I] have my son home.”

“Not once have I helped myself by being angry or down on myself, and I’m just learning, at 47,” Blair added. “Like, ‘S—, this is my one chance! Like, just enjoy it.’ And I do.”

