Selma Blair Says She’s Getting ‘Seemingly Sicker’ but Dreams of Going Horseback Riding Again

Selma Blair has dreams of getting back to one of her biggest passions, horseback riding, but she’s unsure of when that will happen as she gets “seemingly sicker” from multiple sclerosis.

The actress, 47, was diagnosed in August with the disease, which eats away at the nervous system. She shared the news publicly in October, and has kept her followers up-to-date as she manages her symptoms — good and bad.

Blair said Thursday that she’s not doing well now, and wishes she could be back with her horse, Skytop.

“We only had a short time before I couldn’t even get to him or stay on,” she wrote on Instagram. “But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker. I will jump this horse around again.”

The mom to Arthur, 7, said that she found her horse Skytop after struggling in the weeks after giving birth to her son.

“After I gave birth and felt half dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse,” she recalled. “I knew the only place I was really growing with self love was at @cellardoorequestrian.”

RELATED: Selma Blair’s Support Circle: The Celebs Who’ve Rallied Around Her in the Wake of Her MS Diagnosis

Blair said that during her horse search, her main “prerequisite” was that her steed could “handle kisses.”

“Truly. And he did,” she said.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Blair works to manage her MS — her symptoms include trouble using her right leg, exhaustion and voice spasms — she’s hoping to reunite with Skytop, her “unicorn,” and start competing at horse shows.

“Affording horse shows will require some major work opportunities ahead,” she said. “So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again.”