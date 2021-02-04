Selma Blair On Her Friend Paralympian Amy Purdy: 'She Teaches Me Not To Be Afraid'

The actress shares her admiration for Paralympian Amy Purdy and their close bond from using their stories to help others

When Amy Purdy connected with Selma Blair a few months ago over social media, the Paralympian snowboarder and the actress immediately hit it off.

Purdy, in the midst of a two year battle to walk again, found inspiration in Blair's courage and candor in sharing her story of living with multiple sclerosis, which has impacted the Cruel Intention star's ability to walk and talk.

"Selma's so loving and so supportive," Purdy, 41, tells PEOPLE. "She's going through so much herself and she's this beautiful and strong woman and an example of resilience. We both, along with Amanda Kloots, have this great connection where we want to support each other, and by doing that, also inspire others."

Blair, 48, was also inspired by Purdy, whose legs were amputated below the knee over twenty years ago, at age 19, after contracting bacterial meningitis, and who's life as a champion snowboarder, a finalist on Dancing with the Stars, author and motivational speaker became a testament to resilience.

"Amy is an outlier," Blair writes in a statement to PEOPLE. "She is one who can open your eyes to an alternate sense of being. I have never known people with such grace in a constant challenge. Amanda Kloots is another whose spirit brings calm and comfort. When COVID is over, Amy and Amanda are strongholds to learn from in person."

"Amy has a way of turning any dark corner into a passage," Blair continues. "Amy teaches me through life to not be afraid. She celebrates. She cries. She is practical and angelic. And if I am hit low and pain brings me to a standstill, Amy is a welcome reference. Not a comparison. A reference of a great person. Still soaring. I will push my own physical self because of her."

Blair writes that her friendship with Purdy has helped her through the mental challenges of her illness.