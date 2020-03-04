Selma Blair is surrounding herself with a strong (and star-studded!) support system.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, posted snapshots from a lunch outing she enjoyed with Hollywood friends Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty. Doherty, 48, revealed last month that her breast cancer had returned.

“Perfect shot 🎬 🥴. We have been in this town a long time. #nationaltreasures. Guard them with my life 💛💛,” wrote Blair on Instagram, sharing photos of the trio embracing each other.

“I love them,” she added, jesting that the “richest one” picked up the tab.

In the comments, Gellar, 42, said jokingly that she’s “pitching a new show” featuring the actress’ iconic TV roles: her Buffy the Vampire Slayer character alongside Doherty’s Brenda from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Blair’s Zoe from Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane. “One of us is not sold on the idea,” she continued.

Gellar has long been a champion of Blair, with whom she starred in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions. After Blair made her MS diagnosis public in October 2018, Gellar wrote on Instagram that she was “proud” of her.

And when Blair walked her first red carpet post-diagnosis in February 2019, Gellar gave an emotional tribute to her “dear friend.”

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” she wrote at the time. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

She added: “I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her. This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her.”

In response to Blair’s health news in 2018, Doherty wrote on Instagram: “Your strength to share is not only a gift to others but to yourself as well. So proud of you and sending you some warrior strength and fierce love.”

Blair replied, “Learned it from you dear one.”

Doherty opened up to fans over the weekend, offering an update on her health following the resurgence of her stage 4 cancer. She previously had gone into remission in 2017.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it,” Doherty wrote on Instagram. “Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends.”