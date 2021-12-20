Selma Blair shared photos with her service dog Scout and said he aids in her mobility, stamina and coordination

Selma Blair and Her Pup Scout Graduate from Training: 'We Are Now a Service Dog Team'

Selma Blair is celebrating her graduation after a year-and-a-half of training with service dog Scout — they are now an official team.

Over the weekend, the actress and multiple sclerosis advocate, 49, shared on Instagram an array of photos of herself with the English red fox Labrador pup and wrote, "Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility."

"He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don't approach," she added. "Distractions really set me back."

"I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more," Blair continued. "I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve. If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered. Literally actually. I send you all love and happy holidays!!!! 🦮🐾♥️"

Blair's famous followers and friends rallied around the actress in the comments section. "Omg I love this," wrote Amanda Kloots. Blair responded, "@amandakloots and I can't wait for you to meet! And if YOU see me out and about, feel free to approach. 😂"

Amy Purdy commented, "Ahh yay!!! The best buddy ever who will have your back always! Congrats & hello sweet Scout!!!" while Helena Christensen wrote, "Oh this is so amazing, congratulations to both of you !! ❤️❤️"

The Legally Blonde actress has been forthcoming about her battle with MS.

After being diagnosed with the chronic immune disease that caused her speech difficulties and an inability to fully use her left leg in 2018, she revealed in August that she was in remission.

During a virtual appearance at the discovery+ TCA panel in support of her documentary Introducing Selma Blair, she said her prognosis was "great."

"I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," Blair admitted. "It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."

At the time, the mom of one, who shares 10-year-old son Arthur with ex Jason Bleick, told the audience, "I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed. I've accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn't look like this for everyone."

"I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it's just, me," she added.

