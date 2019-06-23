Selma Blair Celebrates Her 47th Birthday Amid Continuing Multiple Sclerosis Flare

Image zoom Selma Blair Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selma Blair is celebrating her 47th birthday the best way possible — with a binge-watch!

The actress posted about the big day on Instagram while sharing her appreciation for the BBC show Killing Eve, and its star Jodie Comer.

Alongside screengrabs from one hilarious scene in the cat-and-mouse spy show, Blair wrote that she loves Comer’s snarky killer character.

“And I am in love with #Villanelle. It’s my birthday. I’m allowed,” she wrote. “@jodiemcomer you really killed it 💘 thanks for the binge.”

Blair also gave a shoutout to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of Fleabag and one of the creators of Killing Eve.

“#PhoebeWallerBridge I know what my birthday wishes will be for many years to come,” she wrote. “Congratulations on your brain. And beauty.”

Blair’s close friend Michelle Pfeiffer chimed in, telling her “Happy Birthday Selma!” and that she’s “allowed any day” to love Villanelle and Killing Eve.

Meanwhile, BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a birthday tribute to Blair on her own Instagram page. Using a photo of their iconic kiss from Cruel Intentions, Gellar sent her birthday wishes from afar.

“I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won’t stop me from sending kisses 💋 💋💋 Happy Birthday @selmablair,” Gellar wrote.

Blair has become an active Instagram user as she continues to manage her multiple sclerosis. She went public with her diagnosis in October, and has since openly discussed the various symptoms she’s been dealing with, from spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder which affected her voice, to trouble walking, limited motor skills and exhaustion.

In May, Blair said that the MS flare she’s been in for several months is still wearing her down.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck”

But Blair is doing her best, and caring for her son Arthur, 7. On June 7, she celebrated his last day of first grade.

“To my son on his last day of first grade. I will hold your hand, I will help hold the light for you. I will lift you up if ever you need me,” she wrote. “You are my favorite person and have taught me everything I know about love.”