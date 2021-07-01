Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat During Her Barre-Style Workout: 'Feeling Great'

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer had to towel off after her intensive barre-style class

Selena Gomez is feeling the "Body Heat" after a tough workout!

The 28-year-old singer shared a glimpse into her exercise routine on Wednesday in a TikTok video montage.

In the sped-up version of her barre-style workout, Gomez and a friend do squat pulses, sit-ups with a medicine ball, leg raises with ankle weights and stretches with an instructor.

"Feeling great…but also 😅" Gomez captioned the TikTok, which ends with her wiping her forehead with a towel.

Exercising with a friend and a trainer is a step-up from Gomez's workouts during quarantine. Back in April 2020, the "Boyfriend" singer said that she was trying, but struggling, with at-home workouts.

"I do a lot of walks because that's all I feel like I can do," she said at the time. "I do weights inside the house, definitely embarrassingly watch the YouTube videos where I'm trying to do what the woman is telling me to do, but she looks so glamorous doing it."

Pre-pandemic, Gomez used to frequent the celeb-favorite Rumble boxing gym in New York City. That was where she went for her first post-kidney transplant workout back in 2017, and the gym's co-founder and co-owner Noah D. Neiman told PEOPLE at the time that "she killed it."

"She just came in and went hard. We were all, 'Okay, that's what I'm talking about!' " he said of Gomez.

But the Spring Breakers star said she could go even harder.