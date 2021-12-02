Selena Gomez Has Learned to 'Pick Up the Phone' on Days She Struggles 'Just Getting Out of Bed'

Selena Gomez has found key practices that help her mental wellness.

The 29-year-old actress shared tips and tricks she relies on to care for her own mental health, on Instagram Wednesday, which comes ahead of the launch of her WonderMind media company in 2022.

"Sometimes I'm not good at it. It just happens. I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed," Gomez began in a quick clip shared on the WonderMind account. "What helps me, first and foremost, [is] just picking up the phone and calling someone."

On the importance of prioritizing mental health, the actress added that she tries to stay in tune with her feelings and triggers to understand herself better. In addition, Gomez said she always feels better after she breaks a sweat.

"Also I suggest working out. I hate working out! It is not fun," the Only Murders in the Building star teased. "I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration, but also just energy, out, and it feels so good."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has teamed up with her mom Mandy Teefey and Newsette founder Daniella Pierson to launch WonderMind, a platform striving to smash stigmatization surrounding mental health and connect with users in an approachable way.

The trio graced the December issue of Entreprenuer, out Tuesday, to promote the project, which will debut with podcasts and daily articles, per the magazine.

Down the line, WonderMind will also develop "books, essays, and podcast episodes about a wide range of related topics — into potential TV series and films for the Hulus, Netflixes, and Universals of the world," per the magazine.

On producing the platform with her mom, Gomez — who has been open about her anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder — said they hope WonderMind can serve as a light in the darkness.