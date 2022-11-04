Selena Gomez Says She Named Her New Kidney Fred Armisen and 'Secretly Hopes He Finds Out'

The singer, who had a kidney transplant in 2017, is a big fan of the Portlandia actor

By
Published on November 4, 2022 12:49 PM
Selena Gomez says she named her new kidney after Fred Armisen
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Darren Eagles/Getty

Selena Gomez is a big fan of the 90s-themed cult show Portlandia — so much so, that she named her new kidney after its leading comedian.

"I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia," Gomez, 30, told Rolling Stone in their Nov. 3 issue, referring to the new kidney she got in 2017. "I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.' "

Armisen, 55, who created the quirky sketch comedy series with pal Carrie Brownstein in 2011, has yet to respond publicly.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">selena gomez</a>
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Gomez has been open with fans about her health struggles over the years. After revealing her lupus diagnosis in 2015, Gomez said that she'd undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. She then took time off to deal with anxiety and depression related to her condition. In 2016 she said she felt "very healthy."

Unfortunately her health continued to decline and she shared with fans in 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat her worsening lupus.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way," she told PEOPLE in 2020 about recovering from the transplant surgery. "I feel like I'm more of a warrior."

The singer and mental health activist will reveal more of her difficult journey in a new documentary, My Mind & Me.

In the film, directed by Alek Keshishian, the founder of mental health site Wondermind invites fans to learn more about her physical, mental and emotional struggles.

From body image issues to painful lupus flare-ups to her ongoing journey with mental health, Gomez shared her ups and downs over the last six years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,' " she told Kelly Clarkson earlier this week during an appearance on her talkshow.

"I just constantly remind myself that there's a reason I'm here," Gomez continued in this week's Rolling Stone interview. "It sounds really cheesy when I say it sometimes, but I truly don't know how else I'd be here, simply based on the medical stuff and balances in my head and conversations I'd had with myself [that were] really dark."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Recalls Her First Time Opening Up About Bipolar Diagnosis: 'It Gave Me Such Strength'
selena-gomez
Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy
Selena Gomez
See Selena Gomez Visit Her Childhood Friend in Touching Clip from 'My Mind and Me'
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez Says Her Viral Photos with Hailey Bieber Were 'Not a Big Deal'
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone Magazine
Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with Suicidal Thoughts and Sought In-Patient Treatment 4 Times
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Cancels 'Fallon' Appearance After Getting COVID, Says She's 'Resting and Feeling OK'
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline