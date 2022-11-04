Selena Gomez Says She Named Her New Kidney Fred Armisen and 'Secretly Hopes He Finds Out'

Selena Gomez is a big fan of the 90s-themed cult show Portlandia — so much so, that she named her new kidney after its leading comedian.

"I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia," Gomez, 30, told Rolling Stone in their Nov. 3 issue, referring to the new kidney she got in 2017. "I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.' "

Armisen, 55, who created the quirky sketch comedy series with pal Carrie Brownstein in 2011, has yet to respond publicly.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Gomez has been open with fans about her health struggles over the years. After revealing her lupus diagnosis in 2015, Gomez said that she'd undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. She then took time off to deal with anxiety and depression related to her condition. In 2016 she said she felt "very healthy."

Unfortunately her health continued to decline and she shared with fans in 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat her worsening lupus.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way," she told PEOPLE in 2020 about recovering from the transplant surgery. "I feel like I'm more of a warrior."

The singer and mental health activist will reveal more of her difficult journey in a new documentary, My Mind & Me.

In the film, directed by Alek Keshishian, the founder of mental health site Wondermind invites fans to learn more about her physical, mental and emotional struggles.

From body image issues to painful lupus flare-ups to her ongoing journey with mental health, Gomez shared her ups and downs over the last six years.

"I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,' " she told Kelly Clarkson earlier this week during an appearance on her talkshow.

"I just constantly remind myself that there's a reason I'm here," Gomez continued in this week's Rolling Stone interview. "It sounds really cheesy when I say it sometimes, but I truly don't know how else I'd be here, simply based on the medical stuff and balances in my head and conversations I'd had with myself [that were] really dark."