Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

The 2015 Met Gala was a turning point for Selena Gomez and her relationship with her body.

The 28-year-old singer and actress wore a white Vera Wang dress for the annual costume gala, and as Gomez looked back at photos from the night for an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks video series, she remembered struggling with her body image.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight," she said, "and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body."

But Gomez appreciated that she was able to craft the dress with Wang.

"What was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body," she said. "I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well."

And Gomez said that the experience, which happened when she was 22 years old, helped her gain a new appreciation for her body.

"That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I'm not," she said.

As Gomez went through 15 looks from 2007 to 2021, she also noted her shifting body at the 2019 premiere of The Dead Don't Die, but appreciated how it looked.

"This was also a moment in my life where I had fluctuated in weight, and I'm very honest with the people on my team, so I didn't want to wear anything tight, and then I tried this dress on and I felt so beautiful," she said. "And it definitely highlighted this area [her chest] a lot. But I felt like a Barbie doll."

selena gomez Selena Gomez at "The Dead Don't Die" premiere | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images