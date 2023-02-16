Selena Gomez Opens Up About Gaining Weight Due to Lupus Medication: 'Not a Model, Never Will Be'

Selena Gomez is opening up about how lupus medication affects her body.

In a clip from a recent TikTok livestream that's since been shared on Twitter, the 30-year-old singer and actress told fans that her taking the medication often causes her to gain weight and vice versa.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," said Gomez on the video-sharing platform. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

The Only Murders in the Building star continued, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s---, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Gomez then spoke further about her experience with body image. "Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she added. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

In 2015, the "Who Says" musician announced her lupus diagnosis. Since then, she's spoken candidly against body shamers on several occasions. Last year, she took to TikTok to share her thoughts about attempting to diet and clapped back at anyone with something negative to say about her shape.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

She concluded, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."