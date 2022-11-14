Selena Gomez Accepts Award for Mental Health Awareness in Exclusive Clip: 'Together We Can Bring Change'

Selena Gomez is continuing her efforts to educate young people about the importance of prioritizing their mental health.

The "Back to You" singer, 30, is being honored by the Ruderman Family Foundation with its 2022 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for her work in raising awareness and changing the narrative surrounding mental healthcare.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Gomez — who has openly discussed her bipolar disorder diagnosis and shared her story in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — says she's "honored" by the recognition and explains why she's been so vocal about her personal journey.

"We know that the stigma associated with mental health has led to silence around the issue. I want to change that, especially for young people," she says in the clip. "I've been open and honest about my own journey with my mental health, and it hasn't always been easy, but it's something that I am constantly working on."

"My hope is that by sharing my story, and using my platform, I can encourage others to get the help and support they need to address their mental health," the Rare Beauty founder continued. "Together, we can bring change as we destigmatize mental health, empower people to address their mental health, and encourage others to do the same."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, praised the singer and actress for her commitment to expanding access to mental health services and education for young people.

"Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our Foundation's mission in the mental health arena — a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today's unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults, and the entire population," he said in a statement.

"Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, Selena has given voice to the struggles of countless individuals who have endured mental health challenges, while working tirelessly to increase access to indispensable mental health resources and programs," Ruderman added.