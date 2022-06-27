See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month.

Of the 13 states that had "trigger bans" in place — which effectively banned abortion after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade — Missouri was the first to enact theirs. The Missouri law makes it punishable by up to 15 years in prison to perform or induce an abortion, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, nine other states have followed suit, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah. As of Monday, Louisiana's law was temporarily blocked by a judge.

Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming look to fully ban abortion within one month, making the total number of states to ban abortion 15 by August.

While it is unknown whether some states such as Pennsylvania and Virginia will ban abortion or continue to protect that right, there are 19 states that have already codified the protected right to abortion into law: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana (though the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health non-profit, expects this to change with the current state legislature), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

For people living in any of the states that have already banned or are expected to ban abortion, the procedure now comes at a much higher cost — crossing state lines means paying for transportation, which many people cannot afford.