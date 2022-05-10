See Which States Have Abortion Restrictions in Place — and What Would Change if Roe Is Overturned

Abortion rights advocates' fears became a reality on May 2, when a leaked draft opinion showed that next month, a majority of the Supreme Court intends to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which constitutionally guaranteed the right to abortion.

Overturning the landmark 1973 decision appears likely now that the Supreme Court leans conservative, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump. And in the draft opinion — which Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed to be authentic — Justice Samuel Alito writes that "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and it "must be overruled."

Now, Alito, who is joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in the opinion, says that "it is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The decision is not final, and abortions are still legal across the United States. But many conservative-led states have already put in place restrictions on who can have an abortion and at which stage of pregnancy.

The above map shows current state restrictions on when people can get an abortion. Though the Roe decision guarantees the right to an abortion up to 23 weeks of pregnancy, 20 states have already banned the procedure before that mark. Though these bans go against the constitution, any legal challenges would take months, if not years to stop them, and they've moved forward.

Two states — Texas and Oklahoma — now have the strictest bans in the country, outlawing abortions after more than six weeks of pregnancy, well before many people are aware they're pregnant. Idaho has passed a similar ban, but it has not yet taken effect, as indicated by the slashed lines.

Mississippi has banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — and its ban is the one that the Supreme Court is considering, which appears to have lead them to overturn Roe. Florida and Kentucky have passed similar legislation, which will take effect later this summer.

Another 14 states have bans on abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy — just slightly ahead of what Roe guarantees.

The remaining 30 states have either bans on abortions after 24 or 25 weeks of pregnancy, after the fetus is viable for life or they have no restrictions at all.

This map, though, only shows the current restrictions. If Roe is overturned as expected next month, more Americans could be barred from abortions.

There are 13 states — Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — that have so-called "trigger bans" in place that would almost immediately outlaw abortions if Roe is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit research institute focused on reproductive health and rights.

Another five states — Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin — had state bans on abortions in place before Roe established the nationwide right to abortion in 1973, and the could all enforce them again if the case is overturned. And four more — Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina — have passed bans or extreme limits on abortion that could go into effect if Roe falls. Florida also recently passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but it is not set to take effect until July.

The Guttmacher Institute also identifies Indiana, Montana and Nebraska as states that are likely to restrict abortion if Roe is overturned based on the political leanings of the legislators currently in office.