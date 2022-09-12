Second Possible Death in the United States from Monkeypox Reported in California

The case comes shortly after officials announced that the death of a Texas resident is being investigated for its connection to the virus

Published on September 12, 2022 10:24 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) Yustina Mikhael (R) administers a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to a person at an L.A. County vaccination site in East Los Angeles on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles County reported 683 monkeypox cases as of August 9th, double the amount of cases from 10 days earlier. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on August 1st over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty

A second possible monkeypox death has been reported in the United States as officials continue to investigate the first possible death from last month.

In a media briefing on Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Chief Medical Officer and Director Rita Singhal said they were early in the investigation into the death of a Los Angeles resident who had the virus.

"This is one of two deaths in the United States that are currently under investigation to determine whether monkeypox was a contributing cause of death," she said.

She shared that California continues to be the state reporting the most cases in the country.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been over 21,000 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (13375521a) A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., . In the wake of a study released on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox, possibly to include many men being treated for HIV or those who recently had other sexually transmitted infections Monkeypox, Charlotte, United States - 20 Aug 2022
Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock

The new case comes shortly after Harris County Public Health (HCPH) confirmed that a Texas resident with various severe illnesses, including a presumptive positive test of monkeypox, died on Aug. 28.

At the time, the health department assured that the patient's cause of death remained unknown and that officials will determine what role monkeypox played in the individual's death. They said autopsy results would be available in the next few weeks.

"We are sharing this information to err on the side of transparency and to avoid potential misinformation about this case," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a release at the time. "The best way for us to fight this virus is through vaccines. Our goal is still to get as many people who qualify vaccinated as quickly as possible – I have always felt that vaccines are the key to reducing spread."

Monkeypox spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids or lesions. The main form of transmission is through respiratory droplets, but it would require prolonged contact with an infected person.

The virus can be prevented with the Jynneos smallpox vaccine, which can also be effective after a person is infected, according to the CDC. Along with the vaccine, medical professionals have also used an antiviral treatment called tecovirimat (TPOXX), to treat monkeypox in patients who are more likely to get severely ill.