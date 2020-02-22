Diddy Undergoes His Fourth Surgery in 2 Years: 'This Is God's Work to Slow Me Down'

Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking some time off to focus on his health.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 50, revealed to fans that he was undergoing his fourth surgery in two years. In a series of videos filmed from his hospital bed and shared on his Instagram Stories, Diddy apologized for missing his scheduled appearance in San Francisco before telling fans that he was going under the knife to repair a quadriceps tendon tear.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” he shared in a video in which nurses can be seen preparing his left leg for the medical procedure. “Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

The music mogul then went on to speak about the cause of his latest hospital visit, explaining to followers that he’s probably “one of the most accident-prone people in the world.”

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he shared. “This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine.”

“This is unbelievable,” he added, before telling his fans that he doesn’t want any sympathy. “I did it to myself by accident.”

Diddy also recounted his surgical history in the Instagram Stories, sharing that he’s had about 10 medical procedures in his lifetime so far including four rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement and operations on his toe, wrist and bicep.

“I just wanna be honest with ya and say to everybody else that’s clumsy and accident-prone, I pray for you,” he said. “Pray for me. This is gonna be my last surgery, I promise.”

After sharing clips of his doctor shaving his leg in preparation for surgery, Diddy ended his health update with an inspirational message for the group of children fighting childhood cancer that he met with on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the day before.

“You guys are truly inspiring me now,” he said, before launching into a rendition of his 2001 song “Bad Boy for Life.”

He added, “Never give up. Praise. Peace.”

On Thursday, the rapper surprised Layla Mosely, Ke’Yair Stephens, Zoey Nieves, Imani Hollis, Phillip Escalante, Maddie Kelsoe, Will Walker and Baylee Hankins — who went viral in December when they shared a video of them requesting to dance with Diddy — on the morning talk show and fulfilled their wish.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked the kids why they chose to dance to “Bad Boy for Life,” they said that the lyrics spoke to them and their battle.

“In the song, it’s ‘survive what you been through,’ and we’re all battling cancer and we ain’t going anywhere!” Walker told DeGeneres.

Diddy then walked out from behind a curtain, hugging all of them as they excitedly rushed over to him.

“I was so touched that this song that has helped me get through so many trials and tribulations, is fueling you guys to know the power you have in yourself, to believe that we ain’t going nowhere,” he told the group.

To cap off the special day, the children were presented with a $25,000 donation to Fighting All Monsters (FAM) organization, a non-profit that supports families with children suffering from childhood cancer, before finally having an adorable dance party to “Bad Boy for Life” with Diddy.