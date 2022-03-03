The actress said that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and having to build up muscle strength "was just a massive lifestyle change"

Scarlett Johansson Says She 'Had Never Stepped Foot in a Gym' Until Getting Cast as Black Widow

Becoming a superhero when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010 was a heroic effort for Scarlett Johansson.

The 37-year-old actress, who was in her early twenties at the time, had to quickly build muscle and get in superhero shape, a major change for someone who wasn't used to working out.

"That was a humongous moment for me because I was, I don't know, 23 or 24 when I was cast in Iron Man 2. I had never stepped foot in a gym, and I had five weeks to prepare myself for these huge stunt sequences," Johansson told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

Cast as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, Johansson had to do a significant amount of stunt work.

"I was doing these huge choreographed sequences and I had no previous experience with any of that stuff. It was just a massive lifestyle change immediately upon getting cast," she said.

Scarlett Johansson Iron Man 2 Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow | Credit: Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The first step for Johansson was joining a gym, which was intimidating for a fitness newbie in body-obsessed Los Angeles — but she ultimately found a good trainer.

"I was living in L.A. at the time, and I went to this massive, huge, muscle meathead gym. I didn't know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, I was so intimidated," she said. "Luckily I had a really great trainer, this guy, Bobby Strom, who was training my husband at the time, Ryan [Reynolds]. And he took me under his wing and was so positive, and really made me understand what functional training was. And I could never go back the other way."

Now, Johansson said, exercise is a big part of her life.

"Fitness is such an important part of my mental wellness," she said.

