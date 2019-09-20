Savannah Guthrie Was Home Sick All Week with Pneumonia: ‘I Was Shocked’

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The Today staff is sending a big ‘get well soon’ message to Savannah Guthrie, who said Friday that she’s been home sick all week with pneumonia.

The Today host, 47, called in to the show from bed and said that this is the worst she’s ever felt.

“I was talking to my mom yesterday and she was like, ‘Savannah, you have not gotten this sick in your entire life!’ and it’s really true. I have never been so laid out flat and really, it’s just a lot of misery,” Guthrie said. “The fever is the thing — it’s not a cold, I just couldn’t get the fever to break so I’ve just been on round the clock medicine to keep the fever down and I started getting this really bad cough.”

The mom of two told cohosts Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, though, that she was surprised by her diagnosis.

“Honestly, I was shocked that it was pneumonia because I feel like I’m breathing pretty well, I’m not wheezing or anything, and I really was kind of shocked that that’s what it was,” she said. “I thought it might be the flu, [but] I had the flu test and it was a negative, and every day I would tell our bosses … ‘I’ll probably be in tomorrow,’ and then have another night of sweating and freezing and aching and horrible.”

Guthrie learned that she likely contracted pneumonia from her daughter Vale, 5, who had it two weeks earlier — and that her son Charley, 2, now has it too.

“Vail had pneumonia, and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that … none of us got it.’ I never thought that two weeks later it could be hanging around.”

And Guthrie joked that her husband Mike, who is the only member of the family to have escaped the pneumonia bacteria so far, is “wearing a hazmat suit.”

Pneumonia is a bacterial infection, unlike the common cold or the flu, which are viral infections. The symptoms go away in a few days or weeks with antibiotics, though sufferers may continue to feel achy and tired for a month or more, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Though Guthrie said she has “a terrible case of guilt” for being away from work, they all told her to take as much time as she needs and to “feel better!”