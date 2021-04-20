Savannah Guthrie Undergoes 'One Last Teeny Tiny' Eye Surgery: Then 'Back in Business'

The Today co-host had a cataract surgery in July following a procedure months prior after suffering an eye injury when her toddler threw a toy train at her face

Savannah Guthrie is undergoing "one last" surgery on her eye.

The Today co-host sat out Tuesday's broadcast, sharing a black-and-white selfie on Instagram showing a see-through cover taped over her eye, revealing that she has one final additional procedure. Guthrie previously suffered an eye injury in November 2019 when her son, Charles "Charley" Max, now 4, threw a toy train at her face, requiring surgery that December.

She then had cataract surgery in July, writing on Instagram afterward that she was "so grateful my surgery was a success" and that she was "already noticing a major improvement in my vision."

On Tuesday, Guthrie wrote in her caption, "one last teeny tiny eye surgery and I'm back in business!!!" In the comments section, the official Today show account said, "Sending well wishes!"

Guthrie — who also shares daughter, Vale, 6, with husband Michael Feldman — gave an update about her eye injury last July, days before her cataract surgery. The injury had resulted with a tear in her retina.

"Remember when my retina was detached because Charley threw the train at my eye?" Guthrie recalled at the time. "Well, guys it's not over. So apparently after you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I'm actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery."

Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie | Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

The anchor detailed the vision impairments she was going through at the time, which she said occasionally conflicted with her TV news duties.

"I have all kinds of things going on where it's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot," said Guthrie. "Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery. ... It's very common in the elderly, but it happens if you have this retina detachment surgery. Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."