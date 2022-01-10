Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19: 'Feeling Fine'

Savannah Guthrie, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine, contracted the virus more than a week after her Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

On Today Monday, Guthrie, 50, appeared on the show virtually and announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

"We're trading places," Guthrie said during Monday's show. "I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go."

Kotb announced on Thursday that she had contracted the virus but was back in the studio for Monday's show after two negative tests.

"I know that your negative test will come quickly but here's to happy healing," Kotb told Guthrie on air.

Guthrie added that her symptoms are mild and she's doing okay, adding, "Little sniffles, not much more than that."

"Feeling fine - be back in studio soon ;)" she added on Twitter.

Guthrie has been vaccinated for COVID-19 and even documented the moment she received her first dose last year at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza for the Today show.

In a celebratory Instagram post at the time, she wrote in part, "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine! Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

Guthrie's positive test comes amid the surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation, due in part to the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the New York Times COVID data tracker, the United States recorded over 677,000 new cases of the virus on Jan. 9.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the Omicron variant is currently the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the country. Health officials have urged Americans to immediately get their booster shots as cases spike again.