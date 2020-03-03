Savannah Guthrie Shows Off Her Flexibility After Completing a 30-Day Yoga Challenge

Savannah Guthrie is “namastaying” on track with her fitness goals in 2020.

On Sunday, the Today show anchor celebrated the completion of a 30-day yoga challenge with friends by sharing a photo on Instagram of her in an impressive backbend pose.

“Things I can do again!,” wrote the mom of two. “I honestly thought this was part of my past: some lost strength and balance and motivation – yes, lost to me, but totally worth it by the way for my precious babies.”

Joining Guthrie, 48, in the challenge were Today show executive producers Libby Leist and Tom Mazzarelli as well as other colleagues.

“We promised ourselves and each other that we would do yoga every single day, rain or shine, tired or dragging, at home or on the road, happy or sad,” Guthrie wrote.

She continued: “I’m so proud of us all because we did it! We encouraged each other, checked in with each other, sent thousands of yoga emojis to each other – and I think we are all walking a little taller, a little straighter, a little prouder. Basically, we feel like nama-stars!”

They followed free YouTube lessons from yoga teacher Adriene Mishler, who offers routines crafted for beginner yogis and those practicing at home.

Guthrie’s children, Charley, 3, and Vale, 5, even joined in on the flexible fun.

The accomplishment was especially meaningful after Guthrie suffered an injury in December, when Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train. She faced the scary prospect that her vision would never fully recover.

“I was hoping that they weren’t going to get in there and see, ‘Oh, it’s worse than we thought. We can’t fix it,’ ” she told PEOPLE at the time. “That was probably the lowest I felt, because I was just really scared.”

She underwent eye surgery to fix the tear in her retina and returned to work in January following a difficult recovery process.

But now that she has mastered her sun salutations, she is ready to take on other wellness challenges.

“Darling ones, what’s next?” she concluded the inspiring post.