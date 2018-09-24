Savannah Guthrie Is Doing the Keto Diet But Says She Hasn't 'Lost Anything!' After 7 Weeks

The list of celebrities on the keto diet keeps on growing, and Savannah Guthrie is the latest to jump on board — but she’s not having any success so far.

The Today cohost has been on the high-fat, low-carb diet for seven weeks now, but says she hasn’t lost a pound.

“It’s not even doing anything,” Guthrie, 46, said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I haven’t lost anything! I haven’t lost a thing. But you know, I’ve eaten a lot of bacon and I’ve liked it.”

Guthrie appeared on the show with her cohost Hoda Kotb and Joy Bauer, Today‘s health and nutrition expert. And Bauer expressed her displeasure with Guthrie’s keto experiment.

“Like Savannah knows, I am dreaming of her picking up the phone to call me to say, ‘I’m done! Help me transition,’ ” Bauer said. “[The keto diet is] very, very difficult, but as a jumpstart it’s fine. I would say maybe [do it for] a week, like one to two weeks.”

The cookbook author explained that she thinks the keto diet lacks essential nutrients.

“It’s very very high fat, it’s super high fat, and it’s ridiculously low in protein and carbs,” Bauer said. “So it’s very difficult to stick with, and really, it makes me sad to think that a diet would omit so many fruits and vegetables.”

Guthrie even had to pass on one of Bauer’s “Mazel Margaritas” because it had watermelon.

“Watermelon’s a no,” the mom of two said, though she did put limes in her tequila soda because she “lives in the real world.”

Guthrie’s not the only Today reporter on keto. Al Roker previously told PEOPLE that he dropped 10 lbs. in two weeks on the plan.

“The toughest part is not eating bread,” he said. “Last weekend I was in Paris to drop my daughter off at school for her sophomore year. I think it’s the first time in 35 years going to Paris, but I did not have any croissant or any bread.”