The women of the Today show are “reunited”!

Savannah Guthrie is still recovering from extensive eye surgery, but she made it out of the house for Today’s annual holiday party on Wednesday night.

Guthrie, 48, celebrated her escape with a photo of her, co-anchor Hoda Kotb, host Jenna Bush Hager and executive producer Libby Leist at the party.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” she wrote. “Loving up on my @todayshow girls at the TODAY holiday party.”

Kotb also shared the photo and said that Guthrie completed the party.

“Lookie lookie who is on the mend!” Kotb wrote. “@savannahguthrie made it to the @todayshow Christmas party and then everything was right xoxo.”

Guthrie underwent retinal surgery on Dec. 11, three weeks after her 3-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train and tore her retina. Her eye doctors initially tried to fix the tear with less-invasive laser surgery, but determined that retinal surgery, which requires a grueling recovery period, was the only way.

The mom of two has to spend a significant portion of the day with her head facedown — which Guthrie has been doing in a massage chair — to ensure the surgery worked.

“It’s uniquely challenging, this recovery,” she says. “Your body starts hurting in different places, lying down like that,” she told PEOPLE the day after her surgery.

Guthrie had to stay facedown for most of the first day post-op, but she’s now able to switch off between facedown and sitting up throughout the day.

Guthrie told PEOPLE that she hopes to be back behind the Today desk this week, but joked that her appearance would shock viewers.

“If this eye looks anything like it does right now, I would not do that to America,” she said. “It’s pretty ghastly. I look like a prizefighter…who lost.”