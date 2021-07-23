"Every time I tell my friends that I'm doing step aerobics, they laugh," Savannah Guthrie previously told PEOPLE. "But I don't care. It's super fun!"

Savannah Guthrie Does Step Aerobics at Tokyo Olympics Hotel Room Workout: 'Never Went Outta Style'

Savannah Guthrie is getting her steps in during the Tokyo Olympics!

On Thursday, the Today show anchor, 49, showed fans how she's been keeping up with her exercise while quarantining in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, sharing a video to her Instagram page of her step aerobics routine.

"As far as I'm concerned step aerobics never went out of style," Guthrie wrote in the caption. "Hotel room workout in Tokyo since we can't go outside or use the gym…."

She went on to sing the praises of fitness instructor Christina Dorner, who does step aerobics routines on YouTube.

"Big thank you @cdornerfitness for making me laugh AND sweat!" Guthrie said. "#whathappened."

Back in June, Guthrie told PEOPLE about her love for step aerobics, explaining that in the late '80s and early '90s, she actually worked as an aerobics instructor.

"The big trend in aerobics was step aerobics," Guthrie said. "And I still love step aerobics. I do step aerobics routines all the time. It's a great workout. And it's really fun."

She went on to explain that she bought a step for her home, and frequently uses Dorner's "great" and "really complicated" routines.

"I kind of like it cause I can't really dance, but this is dance-y. So I feel it's a good workout for my brain as well, "Guthrie said. "She's really good. She does these routines with all this fancy footwork and it's fun. And the next thing you know, you worked out for 45 minutes."

"Jane Fonda all the way!" she laughed.

Of course, not everyone is into Guthrie's fitness favorite — something she readily admitted.

"Every time I tell my friends that I'm doing step aerobics, they laugh," Guthire told PEOPLE. "So I guess I'm not cool, but I don't care. It's super fun!"

"It's sort of embarrassing," she joked then. "I would never want anyone to see me doing it, but that's what I've been doing."

Turns out, Guthrie changed her mind! In her video on Wednesday, Guthrie was all smiles as a friend filmed her, even shouting out Dorner's name during the workout.