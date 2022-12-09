Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and 'Today' Team Cheer as Al Roker Returns Home from Hospital

Al Roker is home from the hospital after getting blood clots in his leg and lungs — and his Today show colleagues couldn't be happier!

On Friday's episode of the NBC morning show, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb celebrated the news of Roker's return, cheering the longtime weatherman on alongside Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

"We've been waiting to say this," Kotb, 58, said, sharing the "great, great news" as the panel broke into applause.

"By the way, we're playing his song," Guthrie, 50, said, as the theme to the 1983 song The A-Team began playing. "He loves [this song]. Every morning we hear it coming from his office. So we're playing it for you, Al this morning. Yes, turn it up!"

Roker, 68, revealed on Instagram Thursday night that he was out of the hospital, sharing a series of photos of himself with wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their daughter Leila, 24, in his family's kitchen. "Home!" he wrote. "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

"Look at those cuties," Guthrie noted Friday, as images from Roker's post cycled through. "It's been a long road."

Daly, 49, then went on to share a story about Roker, explaining that he had texted him yesterday after noticing how Kotb had started commandeering Roker's office.

"I sent him a picture yesterday, I walked by his office here. And I wrote him a text, I said, 'Al, you gotta come back because this is turning into Hoda's third closet.' Because there are racks of close in there," joked Daly. "You gotta get back."

"By the way, Carson, he sent me that picture!" Kotb laughed, noting how Roker has texted "something like, 'Oh, my work wife is taking over my closet."

"I love that he is joking in texts," Dreyer, 41, shared.

The Today team then noted how "everybody has been asking about" Roker, including many of the viewers who line up outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza to watch the show each morning.

"We have so many signs, like, 'We miss you Al,' 'We love you Al' " noted Guthrie. "We feel the same and he'll be back soon. We want him to take his time and feel good, which he will. But we love him and he'll be back soon."

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, though made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

The TV personality has been absent from the NBC morning news program for over a month, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later, and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and Wednesay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

While he's been absent from viewers screens, Today has been providing frequent updates on his condition. They even included a sweet shout-out to him in their 2022 digital holiday card.

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," Kotb said on air earlier this month, Craig Melvin telling Roker, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.