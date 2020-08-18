Savannah Chrisley Shares That She's Getting a Third Surgery for Endometriosis

The reality star said in an Instagram post Monday that the pain she experiences from the disorder is "unbearable" at times

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her health, revealing that she will soon be undergoing her third surgery for endometriosis.

Chrisley, 23, got "vulnerable" on Instagram Monday, saying that she has spent the last five years "insanely self-conscious" about her endometriosis diagnosis.

"VULNERABLE MOMENT FOR MY LADIES: I haven’t talked about this much because honestly...I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely self-conscious and just feel like my body has given up on me," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote. "I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it’s been quite the struggle."

Chrisley shared that the pain she experiences as a result of the disorder, in which the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, is "unbearable" at times — and takes a toll on her emotional health.

"The pain at times is unbearable and the toll it takes on my emotional/psychological health is pretty rough at times," she continued. "Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery. I have found a specialist in Atlanta and he is ONE OF A KIND!"

Chrisley concluded by saying she plans to share a vlog about her experience after the surgery and asking her fans if they have struggled with endometriosis.

"I wanna hear your stories ❤️" she wrote. "let’s help and inspire one another #endometriosis #endowarrior"

The reality star recently opened up about the "pressure to be perfect" that she experienced growing up on TV.

"Growing up on TV, a lot of people think 'Oh that’s amazing' but for me I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me," Chrisley told PEOPLE last month.

"I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself in order to live this perfect life and not disappoint people," she added.

But now, Chrisley said that she's at a place in her life in which she wants to be less "fixated on what people think."

"Opinions hurt," she said. "I see them and sometimes they hit close to home."

Chrisley said that to find a "healthy balance," she has become a "huge advocate for therapy."

"I think it takes a lot of strength to go and talk to someone, and that’s been my saving grace throughout this whole thing," she said. "So, growing up on TV has had its pros and cons, but overall it’s given us a platform to help others and meet a lot of people. I don’t think we can complain too much."