With a hectic work schedule and a wedding to plan, Savannah Chrisley is looking for ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the Chrisley Knows Best star opened up to PEOPLE about the pressures of Hollywood, how she’s learning to embrace her individuality, and developing a healthy way of life.

“In this industry, there’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way, to act a certain way,” Chrisley, 21, exclusively told PEOPLE while promoting her partnership with the South Beach Diet, which she began earlier this year.

“So there was that for sure. But then, it’s also just feeling good about myself and that was the biggest thing. I want to wake up in the morning and feel good. That’s why I wanted to partner with South Beach. It’s been great for me because it’s easy and it works. It’s just about a healthy lifestyle. It’s not like, ‘I’m on a diet.’ I’m working towards having a healthy lifestyle.”

“That’s how this is different,” she added. “You can still enjoy life. You don’t have to deprive yourself of things. They make it really easy to follow along with.”

While the pressures of show business can be tough, Chrisley said she’s learning to develop a new outlook on herself.

“There are a lot of times I let it get in my head,” the TV star admitted. “That starts to have an impact on how I think about myself. But recently, I’m embracing what I’m seeing. I don’t look at a number, I don’t step on a scale. It’s just about how I feel.”

And she’s found the perfect teammate to support her in the journey.

“When it comes to eating healthy, we’ve kind of made a pact,” she said of her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles. “We’re going to keep each other accountable and have a healthy lifestyle.”

On Dec. 24, Chrisley was by surprised by Kerdiles, 25, with a proposal in front of family and friends at her home in Nashville.

The duo, who first met via Instagram, has been dating since November 2017, but they’ve been talking about an engagement for quite some time.

“He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” Chrisley previously told PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

Aside from the ring purchase, Chrisley said her husband-to-be is taking a back seat in the planning process — except for one food item.

“Nic isn’t really that involved,” Chrisley said with a laugh. “He’s just like, ‘I want red velvet cake. Other than that I just want you to be happy, so do what you want.’ I’m like, ‘Great, you’ve made this so much easier on me.’ Wedding planning has been going great. My dad has been doing a lot of it. We’re getting it done!”