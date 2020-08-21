Savannah Chrisley Gives Update After Endometriosis Surgery: 'Time to Give Myself Time to Recover'

"Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried," she said of her emotional week of hospital visits

Savannah Chrisley is offering a health update after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

On Thursday night, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed with a mask covering her face. Earlier in the week, she opened up about feeling "unbearable" pain and being "insanely self-conscious" since she was diagnosed with the disorder at 18.

"UPDATE: Had a huge cyst they had to remove. Found endo in/on my uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas. So Dr. Sinervo removed that along with a good bit of scar tissue. He also cut some nerves to help with pain," she wrote in the caption.

"I stayed in the hospital overnight and then was able to go back to my hotel and now I’m heading home today!" continued Chrisley. "Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried...Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Winer are truly gifts from God. Dr. Sinervo asked to pray with me before surgery and then they both held my hands in the OR until I was put to sleep. 😭"

The reality star added that "it's time to give myself time to recover," finishing off the post with a "tip" to anyone going through a similar procedure: "I have had severe gas pains due to the CO2 they filled me up with during surgery...GASX and peppermint tea have helped tremendously."

In her Instagram post on Monday, Chrisley got "vulnerable" as she opened up about how the endometriosis diagnosis has affected her life. She said she struggled with it "BIG TIME" and admitted that she has felt "like my body has given up on me."

"The pain at times is unbearable and the toll it takes on my emotional/psychological health is pretty rough at times," she said. "Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery. I have found a specialist in Atlanta and he is ONE OF A KIND!"

Chrisley concluded by saying she plans to share a vlog about her experience after the surgery and asking her fans if they have struggled with endometriosis. "I wanna hear your stories ❤️" she wrote. "let’s help and inspire one another."

Last month, Chrisley told PEOPLE about the "pressure to be perfect" that she experienced while growing up on reality television.

"Growing up on TV, a lot of people think 'Oh that’s amazing,' but for me I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me," she said at the time. "I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself in order to live this perfect life and not disappoint people."

She explained, however, that she's at a place in her life in which she wants to be less "fixated on what people think." Chrisley added that in order to find a "healthy balance," she has become a "huge advocate for therapy."

"I think it takes a lot of strength to go and talk to someone, and that’s been my saving grace throughout this whole thing," she said. "So growing up on TV has had its pros and cons, but overall it’s given us a platform to help others and meet a lot of people. I don’t think we can complain too much."