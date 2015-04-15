Model Who Shocked Fans with Incredibly Tiny Baby Bump – and Six Pack – Gives Birth
Sarah Stage gave birth on Tuesday to an 8 lbs. 7 oz. baby boy
Credit: Courtesy Sarah Stage
Sarah Stage may have looked impossibly small for carrying a baby, but she just gave birth to a big one!
The lingerie model, 30, gave birth to James Hunter on April 14, at 8 lbs. 7 oz. and 22 inches long, according to E! News.
The L.A.-based beauty documented her pregnancy on her Instagram page, where many of her 1.6 million followers commented on how slim she looked while pregnant.
“My stomach looks bigger when I eat a big meal lol!” wrote one commenter.
Although she has not posted since giving birth, Stage’s last Instagram photo shows cheese burgers and French fries from In-N-Out, with the caption, “Cravings.”