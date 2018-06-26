Sarah Hyland Excited to Get Back to the Gym After Hospitalization: 'Strong > Skinny'

Sarah Hyland is ready to get her strength back after dealing with a health scare that landed her in the hospital.

The Modern Family star, 27, was hospitalized on June 18 for an unknown health issue, but one week later, she shared that she was cleared to get back in the gym.

“Workout before work,” Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story, telling the camera, “I’m normally shaky, but I’m even shakier from working out.”

Hyland posted in another slide that she plans to build up her muscles.

“Finally have clearance to workout,” she wrote. “Abs here I come. It’s been a while. Strong > skinny.”

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland revealed on Friday, for National Selfie Day, that she was forced to leave work on Monday for her hospital visit.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first,” she said, with the hashtag, “#stayhealthymyfriends.”

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

The actress, who was in the middle of shooting the upcoming film The Wedding Year, was able to return home on Saturday, a source told PEOPLE.

Hyland has a history of health issues, including kidney dysplasia, which required a kidney transplant in 2012. Her condition also affects her body composition, and in May 2017 she addressed the frequent skinny-shaming she hears from people on social media.

” ‘Eat a burger,’ ‘your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting,’ ” she quoted on Twitter. “And you’re right! … No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she said. “I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”