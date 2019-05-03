Sarah Hyland has frequently been showing off her short, curly hairstyle recently, and while the look may be new to some fans, it’s not the result of a perm — or a curling iron.

“This is just my natural hair,” the 28-year-old actress recently told Refinery29.

Hyland went on to explain that over the years, she’s chosen to wear “extensions” on Modern Family, because her hair had started to fall out as a result of her battle with kidney dysplasia and endometriosis.

“With medications and stuff, it can make your hair fall out,” she shared. “So I had extensions put in for Haley to hide any of that loss.”

However, Hyland went on to reveal that her hair hasn’t always been so curly, rather it’s just grown back that way.

“My hair that’s growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be,” Hyland shared, explaining that she hadn’t anticipated the change in texture.

“It’s like I’m four years old now, I guess,” she playfully added.

The last 10 years of Hyland’s life have been a roller coaster of health problems, from hospitalizations and surgeries for her kidney dysplasia, to managing her endometriosis. So when much of her life is out of her control, the star said she likes to pamper herself to get into a better mental space.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” Hyland told PEOPLE last month. “So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that.”

For Hyland, that typically means working out, which she said “helps a lot.”

Being able to work out at all is a big improvement for Hyland, who previously spent months in exile from the gym because of her health. In 2017, prior to her second kidney transplant that November, she was on medication that caused her to lose significant weight and was dealing with criticism from fans.

“I haven’t really been able to work out the past four months,” she shared. “It’s just been putting me in a more anxiety ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you’re not able to do it.”

The actress went on to share that managing her health — especially in the public eye — has changed how she thinks about self-care.

“It’s been a big transformation for me, not only health-wise, but emotionally, physically and mentally,” she said. “If you don’t have control in some areas of your life, you need to be able to take control of the other ones that you can do.”