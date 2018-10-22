Sarah Hyland's Boyfriend Wells Adams Defends Her Against Skinny Shamer Who Said She's 'Unhealthy'

Wells Adams is always ready to take down girlfriend Sarah Hyland‘s skinny shamers.

For the second time this month, the Bachelor in Paradise star came out swinging after an Instagram commenter accused Hyland of being too thin.

“May catch a lot of s— for this, but @sarahhyland you have a large fan base, filled with both fans who care for your well being and those who are ‘yes-men’ and will say whatever to make you happy. Me, I’m the type of fan who [is] really concerned,” the person wrote on a throwback photo Hyland had posted on Instagram. “You look really unhealthy. Being that skinny can’t be safe. Now go on and lynch me for expressing myself.”

Adams, 34, swiftly fired back to defend his girlfriend of one year.

“You, your[sp] the type of fan who’s a douche bag,” he wrote.

Hyland, 27, frequently finds herself explaining to her Instagram followers that she has little control over her body because of life-long health problems, including kidney dysplasia.

The Modern Family star tweeted in May that after a few hospitalizations she’s working on rebuilding muscle.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” she wrote. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG … Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”

But Hyland assured fans in August that she’s eating plenty.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” she said in her Instagram Story.

And Adams followed through, and added, “Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore.”