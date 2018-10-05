Sarah Hyland is feeling confident in her own skin.

The Modern Family star, 27, showed off her figure in a bikini selfie on Instagram Friday, along with the hashtag “#feelinmyselffriday.” While many, including Paris Hilton, applauded Hyland and shared positive messages in the comments section, others did not, including one troll who commented: “Eat a doughnut.”

Hyland’s boyfriend and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams quickly defended his girlfriend. “Eat s—,” he responded, as captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Adams, 34, also shared a cheeky comment on Hyland’s photo: “Please come home now. K thanks.”

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Likes Working Out Naked in the Mirror so ‘You Hate Yourself and Work Harder’

In August, Hyland, who suffers complications from her kidney dysplasia, clapped back at several online trolls who accused her of being too skinny.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” she said in her Instagram Story.

And Adams verified that Hyland loves bread, adding, “Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore.”

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Excited to Get Back to the Gym After Hospitalization: ‘Strong > Skinny’

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Though Hyland has been criticized in the past by social media users for looking too thin, their body-shaming a constant source of frustration for the actress, she tweeted in May that she wants to build muscle.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland wrote. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG … Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”

And despite fighting off the negative comments from critics, she’s never been happier in her relationship with Adams, especially since moving in together in August.

“I think it’s brought us closer. I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” Hyland told PEOPLE recently about their romance. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign,” she said.